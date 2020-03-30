The Security Inter-Agency Joint Task Force has arrested 23 male Ugandans for congesting in a school-like dormitory setting despite the spread of COVID-19 concerns.

SP Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan spokesperson says the suspects who were picked from Nkokonjeru, in Wakiso District are currently detained at Nsangi police post.

He says these are not related in any way and have been engaging in some criminal activities, a matter that police is investigating.

They will appear in court tomorrow, 31 March 2020 on charges on 3 counts to include doing neglect acts that are likely to spread infection of disease contrary to Section 171 of Penal Code Act, and disobedience of lawful order.