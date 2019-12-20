241 flood victims been relocated-prime minister

By Prossy Kisakye

Government has revealed that it has so far relocated over 240 households affected by flood in Bundibugyo district.

This was disclosed by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda who says this has been done in partnership with the Uganda Red Cross society.

Devastating floods that hit over 20 districts in the country have killed over 38 people leaving over 6000 displaced with no shelter, food and other basic necessities.

Rugunda revealed that the challenge that remains is on how to manage post emergency and risk reduction to prevent such atrocities from happening again in future.