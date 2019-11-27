28 year-old sentenced to 15 years for snatching ladies bags

By Ruth Anderah

A 28 year-old man has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated robbery by snatching ladies bags while armed with knives.

Joseph Senfuma who had already spent nearly 3 years on remand at Luzira prison has been convicted and sentenced by High court Judge Flavia Anglin Senoga after she was convinced by prosecution that the accused committed the offenses.

While sentencing him, the judge ruled that the accused is very energetic capable to work for himself instead of stealing people’s property.

She added that such people have a tendency of attacking women coming from work and snatch their bags and phones.

The judge added that the 15 year sentence is to serve as a lesson to all other youths and also to protect the society from such people.

The offences were committed in the year 2017 in Kampala district.