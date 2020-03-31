33 Chinese nationals are expected to be re-produced in court this morning for sentencing.

On March 27th 2020 the 37 Chinese nstionals charged with various offences including, unlawfully procuring of 1895 Airtel sim-cards , carrying on businesses in Uganda without a trading license , being in unlawful possession of wild life protected species and having suspected stolen property .

The Chinese who are both male and female are said to have committed the offenses between October 2019 and March 2020.

33 of these Chinese pleaded guilty to charges relating to unlawful procurement of sim-cards and being in possession of suspected stolen property.

However while in observance of the on-going national guidlines to prevent the spread of Corona virus , court will be constituted in the compound to ensure social -distancing of the people present .

These are expected to appear before Buganda Road Court grade one magistrate Marion Mangeni.

However, they will be re-produced back in court on April 9th 2020 for plea on charges of possessing wild life species before the chief magistrate .