The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the trial of a 35year old man before the High court for allegedly infecting a 13year old girl with HIV Aids.

Julius Niyoniringiye, a cameraman who also works as a taxi conductor has appeared before a grade one magistrate at City Hall.

Prosecution states that the accused person between June and July 2019 at Kisaasi in the Kampala district performed a sexual act with a 13year old girl well knowing that he was HIV positive.

The prosecution has evidence to show that, in the month of July 2019 the victim left her father’s home at Senyi Island in Mukono district and went to Pastor Iga’s church of Kawaala in Kampala.

Court heard that she stayed at the Church from 15th to 17th July 2019 and on the 17th July 2019 the accused found the victim and started talking to her and offered her a job as a shop attendant.

The prosecution further indicates that the accused bought for the victim chips and took her to his home in Kisaasi Kampala district to sleep promising that she would start work the following day.

He then forced her into sexual intercourse for two days and promised to marry her until the accused’s neighbors reported the matter to Kisaasi police station hence his arrest.

The medical examination reports tendered in before court indicates that the victim was infected and she is now HIV positive.

Now the accused has further been remanded to Luzira prison until the next convenient session of the High court.