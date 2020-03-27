The Crime Intelligence Department (CID) has delivered 36 Chinese nationals before court for running illegal businesses.

Some of these suspects who are currently before Buganda *Road* Court will take plea outside in the court yard because of the social distancing guidelines.

Charles Twine, the CID spokesperson person tells KFM that they were apprehended at a building in *Kireka*, Kamuli *Zone* belonging to a Chinese with Ugandan citizenship where they were operating illegally.

He says they were found with *tonnes* of headsets *and* motherboards packed for export, 3000 phone *handsets*, 6 tortoises, and 500grams of *Pangolin* scales.

Twine says the simcards from the hand sets belonged to Ugandan nationals.

Their charges include operating without a valid business and work permit, and being in illegal possession of protected species contrary to sections 30 and 75 (b) of the Uganda Wild Life Act Cap, 200, among other charges.

31 of the suspects are male, 5 are female.