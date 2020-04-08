Police in Fort Portal are investigating circumstances under which a 36 year old man was yesterday stabbed to death over Shs2000.

The deceased identified as Richard Bitalimara from Kyamakomera LCI Kiguma parish Bukuku subcounty in Kabarole District was allegedly stabbed to death by a one Ronald Arineitwe, 40 from the same address.

ASP Vicent Twesigye, the West Nile police spokesman says according to preliminary investigations the deceased owed the suspect Shs2000 (two thousand shillings only) and when he failed to pay, a scuffle ensued during which the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed Bitalimara in the left lower part of the neck killing him instantly.

The body has been taken to fort Portal referral regional hospital for postmortem pending further investigations.