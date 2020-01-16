At least 37 districts of the five sub-regions in Northern Uganda are set to benefit from Shs114.5b in grants that government has awarded to nine grantees to implement projects in the districts under Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) starting this month.

During the contract signing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in Kampala, Ms Christine Guwatudde Kintu, the permanent secretary in the office of OPM said DINU is a continuation of the affirmative action in the recovery of Northern Uganda.

“The context of this is that Northern Uganda is still lagging behind in terms of most of the development indicators such as poverty indicators are still low at 32 percent against the national average of 21 percent so, for government, the affirmative action will continue because we need to bring all the sub-regions at par..,” Ms Kintu said.

The focus of the grantee’s actions will be to improve the livelihoods through increased production of diversified food, enhanced market opportunities, better maternal and child nutrition as well as to improve the performance and accountability of local governments through strengthened participation of communities.

Some of the 37 districts of the five sub-regions of Acholi, Karamoja, Lango, Teso and West Nile that are benefiting include Lira, Padel, Abim, Nakapiripirit, Nebbi, Arua, Koboko, Dokolo, Otuke, Amuria among others.

The nine grantees to implementing development projects are, National Agricultural Research Organisation, (NARO), Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (ITTA), Center for Health Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), Lutheran World Federation, among others.