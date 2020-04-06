The health ministry has revealed that by 5th April 2020 yesterday, 377 people were discharged from insitutional quarantine.

602 others are however still under quarantine and 834 contacts are still under follow up.

The Director General Duties in the ministry of health, Dr Henry Mwebesa yesterday evening also confirmed 4 new cases of coronavirus bringing the total number to 52.

He says all the confirmed patients are in stable condition at New Mulago specialised hospital, Entebbe Grade B hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals.

The recently confirmed cases are returness from Dubai to include a 22 year old from Kikoro, Wakiso, 66 year old from Luzira, 65year old from Jinja, and a 22 year old from Rubaga Kampala.