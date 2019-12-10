38 year old man sent to prison for 58 years for defiling his daughter

By Ruth Anderah

38 year old man has been ordered to spend 58 years, 3 months and 11 days at Luzira prison after he was found guilty of defiling his 9 year old daughter.

Majidu Mukasa has been sentenced by High court Judge Jane Frances Abodo.

Justice Abodo ruled that it is the court’s duty to protect children from such people with bad characters.

She added that Mukasa abused the parental relationship by molesting the child whom he was supposed to protect.

Prosecution convinced court that the convict on April 20th 2017 at Makindye, had sexual intercourse with his 9 year old daughter.

Court heard that Mukasa committed the offence while his wife Regina Nanyondo was away for work.