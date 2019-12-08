Police committed to observe Human Rights

By Prossy Kisakye

The Uganda Police Force has expressed commitment to work with Human Rights Defenders to observe human rights for all citizens.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police, John Kamya, Bwebajja police commandant at a national event to commemorate the International Human Rights Defenders Day in Kampala under the theme;“situating synergies towards protection of human rights defenders”.

Kamya says the force has now set up a human rights committee that will handle concerns raised by human rights activists.