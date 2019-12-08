Police committed to observe Human Rights

Clock tower taxi park Vice Chairman Mr. Hiire Zed exchanging with the police force over relocating the Ggaba taxis to USAFI taxi park yesterday. The DPC of Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) Mr. Denis Namuwoza said that these people had recieved a notice six months ago so they have no reason to persist on working in this place. He added that their presence as the police force is to see to it that there is no commotion in the area and also need to back up the KCCA office during the eviction of Taxis. PHOTO BY RACHEL MABALA

 

By Prossy Kisakye

 

The Uganda Police Force has expressed commitment to work with Human Rights Defenders to observe human rights for all citizens.

This was disclosed by the commissioner of police, John Kamya, Bwebajja police commandant at a national event to commemorate the International Human Rights Defenders Day in Kampala under the theme;“situating synergies towards protection of human rights defenders”.

Kamya says the force has now set up a human rights committee that will handle concerns raised by human rights activists.

 

 