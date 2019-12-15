Women leaders urged to join active politics

By Prossy Kisakye

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture, Peace Mutuuzo, has implored women in politics and other leadership positions to lead the talk against gender inequality and also live by example.

Speaking to Kfm, Mutuuzo said this will enable more women participate in the leadership of this country hence enhancing economic development.

She also urged women to engage in cross border trade as it earn more profits than local trade business. She revealed that women contribute 80% in local trade but only 10% in international trade.