Kenya has declared an indefinite period of national mourning following the death of the country’s longest serving ruler Daniel arap Moi.

His death was announced on Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a presidential proclamation.

The retired president died at the Nairobi Hospital on the early morning of 4 February in the presence of his family, according to the statement.

The country will observe a period of national mourning from Tuesday until the day of his funeral, which has not been set.

Mr Moi will be accorded a state funeral, with all appropriate civilian and full military honours being observed.

President Kenyatta also ordered that flags be flown at half-mast “as an expression of public sorrow” from Tuesday until sunset on the day of Mr Moi’s burial.