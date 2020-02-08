By Damli Mukhaye

Makerere University business school has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uganda business and technical examination board that will see diploma students who will enroll for the degree programs study for only two years.

Initially, all students with diplomas certificate enroll for bachelor’s degrees for three years in various universities.

However, the principal of Mubs, Wasswa Balunywa says that with the partnership, students who will pass UBTEB diploma courses in business programs will now study for only two years.

He says that the students will join the University in the second semester as opposed to starting from the first semester.

Ubteb executive secretary Onesimus Oyesigye says that this is going to start with students who are going to sit for May-June exams and will join Mubs in September.