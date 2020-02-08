Kampala Capital City Authority has announced that revamping the Old taxi park will soon start before the end of this year.

The revelation was made by the KCCA Executive Director Eng Andrew Kitaka, following a cabinet resolution on the matter.

He said that the authority is currently sourcing for funds for the project.

In 2018 KCCA received the Shs4.3b grant from the Netherlands government to do feasibility studies to redevelop the park, but it’s alleged that the money was diverted to other critical areas.

The KCCA spokesperson Peter Kaujju put the blame on taxi operators who he said frustrated their efforts.