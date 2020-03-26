Police in Kabale are holding 47 people who were intercepted while traveling from Kampala heading to Kisoro.

Kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate says that the passengers were found using Horizon bus company reg no UAM 896H.

The bus was found in the parking yard within Kabale township when it was just arriving and was intending to proceed to Kisoro district for it’s last destination.

He says that they claim to have left Kampala yesterday the 25/03/2020 at around 10pm. They expected to have reached in time because the presidential directive found them already on board but they got a break down in Ntungamo this morning at around 06:00 hours and could not do otherwise.

He says that 24 passengers on board were Ugandans and 23 were of DRC nationality who were doing casual labor in Buganda region asserting that they are trying to verify their claims and also consulting the high authorities which will determine the next cause of action.