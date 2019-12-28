A 5-year old girl has been burnt to death while her mother was celebrating Boxing Day at a local dance club in Buikwe district.

Trinity Higenyi was at around 5am found burnt beyond recognition, while her siblings Yonah Higenyi, 8 and one Riyan, 6 months old, were rushed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital from where they are recuperating.

This was after their mother, Rita Nabujje instructed her eldest daughter, Martha Kisakye, 12, to take charge of the home as she went dancing.

The incident happened at Nakimboledde village, Njeru Municipal Council in Buikwe District.

Aggrey Kibalama, a resident says the eldest daughter had also planned to go for karaoke elsewhere and left a burning candle inside the house at around 1:00am.

“The candle spread the fire to the bed before eventually engulfing the entire house,” Mr Kibalama said.

Upon returning from her outing at 5:00am Ms Nabujje collapsed when she was told that one of her children had died and two others were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives who visited the scene have blamed the incident on the parents’ irresponsibility.

The Ssezibwa region police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, saya she is still gathering information about the matter before coming up with an official statement.