The high court in Kampala has ordered a 52year old man to defend himself on allegations that he infected an 8year old girl with HIV Aids.

Lawrence Wasswa has this morning appeared before Justice Wilson Kwesiga who ordered him to defend himself on aggravated defilement charge well knowing that he was HIV positive.

Justice Kwesiga ruled that he observed the evidence adduced by the prosecution and found that the accused has a case to answer.

Wasswa has further been remanded to Luzira prison until March 12th, 2020 to give his side of the story.

He allegedly committed the offence on November 12th 2018 in Kampala.