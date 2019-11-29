59 year old chief vows to beat his two sons in O-level exams

By Daily Nation’s Manase Otsialo

A 59 year old principal chief in Kenya’s Mandera County has vowed to beat his two sons in the just concluded Ordinary Level national examinations.

Issak Adawa was one of the candidates in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

The father of 28 (16 girls and 12 boys) wrote the exams with two of his sons, Abass Issak Adawa and Abdibasid Issak Adawa, and is optimistic he will perform better than them although they have been in class throughout.

Chief Barrow, as he is popularly known, sat the test at Elwak Secondary School while Abass and Abdibasid were candidates at Mandera Secondary School and Shimbir Fatuma Secondary School, respectively.