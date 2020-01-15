The high court judge in charge of criminal matters Wilson Kwesiga has ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately commit for trial before the High court, six people accused of murdering Mityana businessman over land wrangles.

The six led by Ibrahim Muyingo had appeared before Kampala high court to secure their bail but the Judge declined and instead ordered the prosecution to immediately commit them to the high court for trial.

According to the justice Kwesiga’s order, they are supposed to be committed on January 17th Friday and trial begins on February 5th before him.

Prosecution states that the accused persons on August 7th, 2019 at Minana-Galabi village, Ttamu Division, Mityana municipality in the Mityana District, unlawfully with malice aforethought killed a one Mulinde Kimbugwe by cutting off his head.

They are also accused of conspiring with a Catholic priest Rev Father Lawrence Muduse a lecturer at St Paul National major Seminary to murder Mulinde over land.