By Shamim Nateebwa

Kiira road police in Kampala is holding 74 teachers and 5 pupils from two primary schools for defying the presidential directive which closed all schools due to coronavirus.

The Kampala police deputy spokesperson Luke Owesigyire noted that 53 teachers were found at Daffodils primary school and 21 at Kabojja junior school with 5 pupils.

Owesigyire has added that they have all recorded statements and are still held at Kira road police.

Last week, the President ordered that all schools and higher institutions of learning be closed and learners sent home as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after cases of the disease were confirmed in neighboring countries of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, and DR Congo.

On Saturday night the country announced the first positive case of the virus.