Police has arrested eight gunmen in a foiled armed robbery at Premier Sports Betting LTD located in Bukesa, Kampala.

The Kampala deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire says they have established that of the eight criminals, two are attached to the SGA security company.

Over Shs1,000,000, four motorcycles, an SAR rifle, and a mobile phone have been recovered from the suspects.

Owoyesigyire explains that the incident happed in today’s wee hours at around 3 am following a tip-off.

Old Kampala Police Station officers responded to the armed robbery immediately.