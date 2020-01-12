Police in Bundibugyo district is holding 8 people suspected to be part of the armed gang of robbers that have been terrorizing residents of Bundibugyo and the neighboring districts.

One AK 47 gun with 8 rounds of ammunition, police, and UPDF uniforms were also recovered from the suspected criminals.

The gun was recovered on Thursday evening in Kayobya village, Bunyamwera parish, Bubukwanga Sub County in Bundibugyo district.

It was found buried in the soil at the roadside near an orange market c;lose to Bubukwanga trading center.

According to the District Police Commander, Mr. Taban Swaibu, police are still hunting for other suspects.

“We have had a series of robberies in the district and the latest is that of a prominent businessman in Kisenyi, Bundibugyo Town Council who was robbed of over Shs.20 million on December 31, 2019. We have been on a serious operation and as i speak now we have 8 suspects in custody, we picked them both from Bundibugyo and Kasese,” Taban said.

According to DPC Taban, one of the arrested suspects is a resident of Kasese and is the

one who led police to recover the gun and the uniforms.

Taban said people have been accusations against the police and UPDF for allegedly behind the increased robberies because of the uniforms and the guns that the suspects have been using. Taban said it will be hard to identify the owners of the recovered uniforms because the name tags were all removed.

He however, said it will be easier to trace for the owner of the gun because it is registered and has a number.