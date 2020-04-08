The Kabale anti Covid-19 taskforce chair and area Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandiinda says 86 people who have been under mandatory quarantine at Kirgime Guest House since 22nd March 2020 have completed the 14 day institutional quarantine and their results tested negative.

These were stopped at Katuna border when President Museveni directed the closure of all borders as one of the measures to prevent further spread of Coronavirus .

Out of the 86 total number; 76 are Ugandans, 3 Burundians, 3 Rwandese, 3 Kenyans and 1 Eritrean national.

They have all been issued with certificates of completion of quarantine issued by ministry of health.