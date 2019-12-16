9 suspected notorious criminals arrested

By Prossy Kisakye

Police has arrested a group of 9 suspected hardcore criminals believed to have been terrorizing residents of Kampala metropolitan area.

Addressing the media at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they have been receiving reports from residents of Katwe, Kajansi, Kasangati, Rubaga, Nsangi and other areas about cases of robbery as the festive season sets in.

This prompted the flying squad unit to carry out operations in these areas.

Enanga said the leader of the group identified as Farouk Sejemba was killed in the operation as he resisted arrest.