Marine police have intercepted nine Tanzanian businessmen who were entering Uganda using MV Upendo at Mwanza port and escorted them back to their home country.

These include; Juma Mahalaganya, Kondo Msrika, Spencer Jupinya, Hajji Juma, Matthias Alistens, Siraje Kasiim, Mussa Alfari, Raphael Abel and Malizia Osward.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says this is in line with the implementation of the presidential directive issued over the weekend to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Enanga says joint security agencies are now focusing on observing the ban on travel to and from Uganda and ensuring no persons enter Uganda by land or water except for drivers and accompanying crew, not exceeding 3 persons, for cargo transport vehicles and planes.

No buses, commuter taxis, boda-boda or private vehicles are allowed into the country.