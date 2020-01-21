Police is investigating circumstance under which a man in Agago district was killed by his son over a hen.

Christopher Omar, 42 met his death after he stopped his teenage son from selling off his mother’s hen, something that angered his boy.

The boy who is currently in police custody hit his father on the head to death and is currently facing murder charges.

This happened at Ntoroma west village, Karagum parish, Agago District.

ACP Polly Namaye, the deputy police spokesperson appeals to parents to always introduce teenagers to income-generating initiatives to avoid such incidents.