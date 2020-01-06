Police in Masaka district is holding Toums Zonto, 20 a Liberian national for allegedly staging his own kidnap.

According to police, a one Watter Chatira, 54, the president of the church of Jesus Christ in Nyendo, Masaka reported the matter to police on 2nd January last week claiming that his missionary colleague Zonto had been kidnapped by unknown people who were demanding a ransom of 20,000 US dollars.

However, police publicist Fred Enanga says their task team found him at a hide out of one of his alleged accomplice John Makumbi who was demanding for the money under false pretense.

Police says they are going charge them accordingly to give a lesson to other would offenders