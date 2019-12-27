By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Uganda Red Cross says it registered a number of emergency cases at the different beaches in Entebbe.

The organization’s spokesperson Irene Nakasiita, says 4 near-drowning cases were responded to at Lido and Aero beaches, and the victims given treatment at the Red Cross emergency point at Nameless Beach.

She says in all cases the victims were swimming while drunk.

Meanwhile, authorities in Entebbe Municipality are investigating attacks on revelers by a group of youth who made away with their possessions at the different beaches.

The group was seen attacking women and foreigners, cutting them with broken bottles before making away with their valuables.

Nakasiita says over 10 cases were registered, adding that the Entebbe Marine police was called in to intervene.