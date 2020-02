Police in Kapchorwa is hunting for a security guard who allegedly stole Shs30 million from a beer company.

The suspect has been identified as Paul Gimala aged 30 years, attached to 4GS a private security company, working at Nile Breweries in Kapchorwa.

According to Sipi region police spokesperson Rogers Taitika, the suspect had guarded a beer supplying truck, but made away with the money from his colleagues in Kween.

He said that he also abandoned the gun but investigations are underway.