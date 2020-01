Police in Mpigi have arrested a 16 year old, female for the aggravated defilement of an 8 year old male juvenile of Top class nursery.

In October, last year, at Mpigi Town Council, Mpigi District, the suspect allegedly called the victim, and asked him to take her clothes inside her room from where she defiled him.

Police publicist Fred Enanga has appealed to parents to ensure their children’s safety.

The suspect has been charged with defilement of a minor.