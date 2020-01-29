About 2000 refugees from DR Congo are still hosted at Zombo in western Uganda and have not yet been accorded refugee status.

This has been revealed by the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and refugees Musa Ecweru who says these who mainly include women and children fled ethnic clashes in DRC amongst the Alum, Ledu and Kebu tribes over land.

He has however noted that they will soon be repatriated back when normalcy soon returns to their home villages.

Minister Ecweru made the remarks while receiving a delegation from Hungary in Kampala ahead of a refugee fact-finding mission of settlement camps across Uganda.