Over 2700 Muslim students are sitting their IPLE today

By Nateebwa Shamim

About 2,750 primary school pupils from 154 Muslim schools across the country are starting their final Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Islamic Primary Leaving Exams today i an exercise that will take a full week.

According UMSC Secretary for Education, Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu who flagged off these exams on behalf of the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje at UMSC headquarters at old Kampala last evening, this is a great achievement because there is an increase in the number of candidates this year compared to 1,838 last year. He has applauded the IPLE board for this tireless effort to see that muslims have a centralized body to manage axams.

Sheikh Cucu also urged all stakeholders in the education sector to work hand in hand with the official UMSC IPLE board to ensure the quality of Muslim education.