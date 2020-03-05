Abubaker Kawalya an independent councilor from Rubaga North has won the Kampala Capital City Authority speakership race with 17 votes.

FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura got 14 votes and Ssegirinya Muhammad 1 vote.

The voting process was presided over by Buganda Road Court, chief Magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo.

Candidates include FDC’s Doreen Nyanjura, Abubaker Kawalya, and people powers Ssegirinya Muhammad,

NRM’s Kyambogo councilor Bruhan Byaruhanga dropped out of the race.

32 councilors across Kampala took part of today’s election.