One person has died in a fatal accident in Kisoro district.

The deceased identified as Wilber Nkundisana was riding his motorcycle, registration number UEW 665E when he was knocked by a Green Terrano Nissan car, registration UAH 060Q.

The accident happened when the chain that was being used to pull the Faulty Nissan car by a yet identified vehicle driven by a one Swaib got cut into two pieces.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Matte says Wandera who was on the steering wheel directing the behind vehicle struggled to push it aside to avoid knocking the front one, but ended up knocking Nkundisana who was riding a motorcycle and died instantly.

Police visited the scene and took the body to Kisoro hospital for postmortem.

Matte says one suspect, lsaac Sentongo is in police custody to help in investigations with the hunt for Wandera and Swaib on the run on.