Accident victims’ special care unit needed

By Prossy Kisakye

The chairman of Uganda Professional Driver’s Network, Charles Edeun has reechoed a call for government to establish a special unit for handling victims of road accidents and managing post-accident scenes during this festive season.

Edeun tells KFM that most accident victims who would have otherwise survived have died either at the accident scene or in transit due to poor handling.

He says that the biggest challenge is lack of professional services and quality of transportation of the victims to the nearest health facility.