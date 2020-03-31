Defence Minister Adolf Mwesige has warned that Uganda remains prone to terror attacks.

He says major threats are the Al-shabaab terror group operating in Somalia, and the Allied Democratic Forces, in the neighbouring DR Congo as well as the Islamic State in the Central African Province.

In the ministry’s policy statement for the year 2020/21, Mwesige says Al-Shabaab activities in the neighbouring Somalia, Kenya, and reportedly in the DRC, continue to pose potential threat to Uganda, given her role in AMISOM, and the shared porous borders.

As for the ADF, the minister says that the rebel force has further established contacts with another terrorist organisation Ahlu Sunna Wa Jama’ahin Mozambique.

Minister Mwesige however gives a ray of hope saying, the UPDF will continue to equip its personnel with modern skills to ensure Uganda’s territorial integrity while promoting regional peace.