The president of the African Development Bank Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has been honored with the 2019 African of the Year award.

He received the award during the 8th African leadership persons of the year award dinner held in Johannesburg, an event that attracted over 200 leading African political, business and diplomatic leaders.

In his acceptance speech, Adesina urged Africans to rise, be bold and determined adding that its only confidence that will make Africa develop.

He, meanwhile, dedicated the award to; young mothers struggling, farmers, African youth longing for a better future, and all journalists in Africa who risk their lives in helping to tell Africa’s true story.

This award has been given to other key personalities like; Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, former Tanzania president Jakaya Kikwete, and Tanzanian businessman Mo Dewji among others.