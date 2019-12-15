African countries challenged to address skills mismatch in jobs for the youth

By Ritah Kemigisa

African countries have been challenged to develop policies to facilitate school-to-work transition of the youth in order to address the skills’ mismatch in the jobs they get.

The African Development bank senior researcher, Adamon Mukasa says under-skilled youths represent 28.9% of Africa’s population more than double the 13% recorded in other developing regions.

Addressing the ongoing 2019 African economic conference underway in Egypt, Mukasa revealed that in education, around 8.3% of the youth had reached tertiary education versus 20.6% of their peers in other developing regions while only 50% had received basic to secondary education.

Mukasa says this mismatch impacts earnings, job satisfaction and job stability, making them to accept mismatched jobs out of desperation.

He has now suggested giving more prominence to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in the education system, to help build skills and knowledge youth need to enter the labor market at a higher level.