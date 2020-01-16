By Ritah Kemigisa

The Aga Khan University, East Africa has introduced three new degree programmes in Kenya, starting this year.

Dr Alex Awiti, Interim Dean at the Graduate School of Media and Communications says this follows the requisite approval by the Commission for University Education in 2019.

The new programmes are: Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation, Master of Science in Advanced Practice Midwifery and Master of Science in Advanced Practice Nursing.

Dr Awiti says these are unique courses that will support visionary leadership and enhance capacity to discover innovative solutions to current and future problems

Until recently, East Africa had been shielded from the economic and business disruptions experienced elsewhere in the world.

He thus says such new and sustainable business models are needed to support quality journalism and public information services across Africa, where media freedom is highly vulnerable and technological infrastructure patchy.

“The Executive Masters in Media Leadership and Innovation that AKU proposes to offer is designed to address the uniue and complex cnalleges facing media in Keya, East Africa and Africa”, said Dr Awiti in a press statement.

The courses will kick off in August 2020.