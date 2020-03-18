By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of agriculture animal industry and fisheries has underscored the need to engage Kenya government on the possibility of joint operations for ground.

This follows reports that some of those areas in Kenya previously invaded have newly hatched hoppers.

Addressing journalists at the ministry headquarters, the permanent secretary Pius Wakabi said the joint operation is needed to spray to ensure that the newly hatched hoppers do not reach maturity and swarm into Uganda.

He also clarified that Uganda has not registered any hatching of the locusts.

The country has 9 swamps reported since the invasion and have affected 24 districts