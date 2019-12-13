Aine sentence adjourned to Monday next week

By Ruth Anderah

An ex- aide to former presidential contestant, Amama Mbabazi has further been remanded to Luzira prison due to absence of a prosecutor.

The case has been adjourned until Monday next week by the trial magistrate, Stella Amabilisi when Christopher Aine returns for sentencing.

Aine is charged with distracting traffic flow and obstruction of a police officer which he earlier pleaded guilty to.

According to the charge sheet, on November 27th 2019 at about 11am along Kampala road, 36 year old Aine together with 5 other people disrupted traffic flow by stopping motorists.

Last week Aine denied 3 other counts including maliciously damaging police constable Peter Eyotre’s uniform, assaulting and causing harm to one Dennis Kambugu by cutting his arm with a knife and without any lawful excuse carrying an offensive weapon (a knife).

Aine is jointly charged with Daniel Byansi; a politician who has also pleaded guilty to the offense of obstructing a police officer, Ken Serrunjoji, Christopher Nyombi, Tonny Ssegawa and Sam Lugemwa, all peasants from Kikugi in Ssemuto.