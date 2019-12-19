Akena disagrees with dissolving IPOD

By Prossy Kisakye

Uganda People’s Congress party president James Akena has rubbished the idea of dissolving Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) as suggested by some politicians.

Several opposition politicians including DP president, Nobert Mao, city lord mayor of Kampala Elias Lukwago among others have been quoted as saying that IPOD has lost its core values hence should be resolved.

However Akena says though the organization has not been able to fulfill some of its main objectives, dissolving it is not the solution to the political challenges that the country is facing.

He adds that the platform has played a significant role in structuring multiparty dialogue in Uganda, despite a challenging political environment.

Akena adds that participating parties are continuously enhancing their internal decision-making structures in order to bring coherent party positions to the forum.