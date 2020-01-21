The Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic is today expected to interface with government officials over the proposed policy shift that will see Over the Top Tax directly charged on internet data.

The move for a policy shift was last week announced by the Doris Akol, the Commissioner-General for the Uganda Revenue Authority.

She was appearing before the committee to present the authority’s budget framework paper for the next financial year.

The idea is to “amend Schedule 2 part 1 of the Excise Duty act in respect of excisable goods and services to provide for mobile data.”

She also said that the move could counteract the effects of OTT evasion and will call for consideration to withdraw OTT policy given its rate of evasion and non-performance.

When MPs pressed for answers as to why the government would want to tax an already taxed item, the Commissioner-General was instead protected by the committee chairperson Henry Musasizi on grounds that as a head of a State Agency, Akol could not respond to policy concerns.

He asked the Commissioner-General to return today with the line Minister.