Amuriat speaks out on break-in, important documents taken

By Damali Mukhaye

The opposition forum for democratic change president, Patrick Amuriat has reported the loss of important documents that were stolen on Monday night when unknown people broke into their offices at Najjanankumbi.

At least four computers, printers and monitors were stolen on Monday night from the office of the party’s electoral commission.

Speaking to KFM, Amuriat says that the documents containing their plans for 2021 elections, party structure, the register of party leaders, members and supporters were in the computers that were taken.

He also explains that their previous reports from the previous elections and some internal information was taken, asserting that they are working tooth and nail to ensure that they recover some of the information.

Meanwhile, the party security guard Dunston Oluka is still detained in police custody as the first suspect after police sniff dog ended at his door step within the party premises.

Amuriat however says that they cannot make conclusion that their security guard took the computers because he has worked with the party for 10 years asserting that they are waiting for investigations from police.