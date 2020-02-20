International relations and law Expert Dr. Phillip Kasaija is skeptical about the planned meeting between Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, scheduled for tomorrow, February 21st, 2020.

In August last year, Museveni and Kagame signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Luanda, Angola that was meant to end a border standoff between the two nations and repair relations.

Now speaking to KFM, Dr. Kasaija says the standoff between the two leaders is diplomatic in nature and the process for it to be resolved takes time and as such calls for patience from both parties.

On February 2nd, Museveni and Kagame met again in Angola where they resolved to meet again at the Gatuna border tomorrow.

The two leaders agreed to release prisoners.

On Monday, Uganda released 13 Rwandans, while Rwanda has released 19 Ugandans who had been detained in the country for various reasons.