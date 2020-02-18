Members of Parliament have been angered after the minister of education and sports, Janet Museveni skipped today’s sitting.

The education minister who is also the First Lady was expected to explain to Parliament why she defied a Parliamentary Resolution suspending the implementation of the new curriculum for lower secondary education.

The Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga, while issuing the summons last week said that the minister must come and answer and that issues raised by legislators we’re not for joking.

However, when House convened this afternoon, MPs were shocked to learn that the First Lady was not ready to appear before them.

In an apology presented by the minister of State for primary education, Rosemary Seninde, the ministry has requested to be given up to Thursday this week to present a statement.

The Speaker accepted the request and said Thursday should be the last time for the minister to explain her decision.