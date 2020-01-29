Government has been asked to come up with stringent measures to fight illegal labour migration from Uganda.

The publicity secretary of the Alliance for National Transformation, Denis Selyazzi, says the issue has come out strongly during their ongoing consultative meetings across the country.

He says citizens have been urging them to help fight the vice which has left many innocent Ugandans suffering, maimed or even dead in some cases especially from the Arab countries under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, the party advises the government to increase employment opportunities for young people in the country to reduce the number of job-seeking youth falling prey to harsh treatment in foreign countries.