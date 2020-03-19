

By Benjamin Jumbe

The archbishop of the church of Uganda Dr.Stephen Kazimba has welcomed the decision by the government to ban all public and religious gatherings, including church fellowships.

Addressing the nation last evening president Museveni said the directive which was to take immediate effect would be in place for 32 days.

Archbishop Kazimba in his Pastoral Letter to Churches said while the decision will have a significant impact on how Christians will live and worship during this difficult period, it will help save lives.

He encouraged the church to develop new tools for ministry and outreach, including radio, television, and social media.

He called on Christians to use this season for prayer and fasting for the people and the land, challenging the President to declare a weekly Day of National Prayer.

No case has been reported yet in Uganda but the country is on high alert following confirmation of cases in neighboring countries like Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and DR Congo.