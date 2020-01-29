In the efforts to remember and follow the martyrdom steps of late Archbishop Janani Luwum over 100 pilgrims from the church of Uganda today have started the 14 days annual walk to Mucwin, Kitgum districts.

The congregation has been led by Canon William Ongeng the provincial Secretary of Church of Uganda together with the chief walker, the leader of Opposition in Parliament Hon Betty Owori Ochan together with some MPs from Kitigumu and Gulu districts, Former President of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) Dr.Olara Otunu among others who will at Janani Schools in Bombo today.

Canon William Ongeng told media that this walk indicates that there is a need to always remember people who helped to liberate this country spiritually.

This walk comes when Uganda is preparing to cerebrate Archbishop Janani Luwum’s day that is held every 16th day of February in Mucwin, Kitgum districts.

Also, some pilgrims have disclosed why they have involved in the walk.